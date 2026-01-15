Telangana's MCEME receives COAS Unit Appreciation for excellence in training

HYDERABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday conferred the Chief of Army Staff’s Unit Appreciation on the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering at a ceremony held at the Sapt Shakti Auditorium in Jaipur, a day before Army Day on January 15.

The honour marks a first in MCEME’s eight-decade history since its raising in 1946. The award recognises the institution’s efforts over the past two years in upgrading training standards for jawans and officers of the Corps of EME, leading to its recognition as one of the Indian Army’s best training establishments.

General Dwivedi presented the award to MCEME Commandant Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, along with the Subedar Major.

According to an official release, MCEME has undergone significant transformation aligned with the Indian Army’s ‘Decade of Transformation’ theme. The changes include modernisation of training infrastructure, advanced laboratories and technology-enabled classrooms.

The curriculum has been comprehensively revised to include emerging technologies such as drones, additive manufacturing, robotics and unmanned aerial attack vectors, catering to both Agniveers and officers. Operationally oriented experiential learning has also been integrated across courses.

Highlighting its focus on innovation and self-reliance, the release said trainees have developed an in-house robotic assistant, ‘Paricharak’, to automate routine services through indigenous solutions. The institute has also fostered a hands-on environment for designing, flying and maintaining drones to meet emerging battlefield requirements.

MCEME has strengthened collaboration with Telangana-based industry and academic institutions to develop indigenous technologies, replacing imported components in critical areas such as radars, missiles, armoured systems, space applications and drone warfare. These initiatives align with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, the release added.