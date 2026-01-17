BRS neglected, Congress trying to protect Telangana's rights: Uttam Reddy

NIRMAL: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led previous BRS government of neglecting Telangana’s rights in Godavari river water, thereby giving Andhra Pradesh an opportunity to proceed with the Nallamalasagar project.

Stating that the present Congress government has consistently opposed the Nallamalasagar project of Andhra Pradesh, he said that “objections were raised before the Central Water Commission, the Union government and other relevant platforms, and the issue was also challenged in the Supreme Court”.

“The Pranahitha-Chevella project at Tummidihatti was neglected and its location was later shifted to the Kaleshwaram project, which ultimately collapsed. Under the original plan, water from Tummidihatti was to be supplied by gravity to the Sundilla and Yellampalli projects,” he said and added that survey works for the Pranahitha project are currently underway.

The minister also said that Rs 100 crore has been released for the Chanaka-Korata barrage and Rs 100 crore more will be sanctioned within a week. “The government has also sanctioned Rs 97 crore under Package-27 of the Kaleshwaram project,” he added.