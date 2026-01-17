CM Revanth hands over appointment letters to newly-selected TGPSC 1,370 candidates

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that during the 10-year rule of BRS, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was only concerned about his and his family’s interests, and not those of Telangana people.
“KCR’s first priority was his family, second priority was his party and the third politics,” Revanth Reddy said while accusing his predecessor of not sparing a thought for the unemployed youth.
The chief minister made these remarks while presenting appointment letter to newly selected candidates for TGPSC Group-III services.
The chief minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin, handed over the appointment orders to a few of the 1,370 candidate selected under Group-III services in 25 different departments.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said: “Unemployed youth realised that they would get jobs only if they oust KCR.”
The chief minister also referred to exam paper leak scandals during the BRS regime, and criticised the previous government for not filling the vacant posts after the formation of Telangana.
“The previous government remained indifferent even as the question papers were sold like snacks in the market,” he said, stating that he had cleansed the TGPSC after taking over as the chief minister.
“The previous government appointed a RMP doctor, deputy MRO and a retired teacher to fill Group 1 posts,” he said.
Stating that education is his government’s priority, the chief minister said: “We don’t have assigned or podu lands to distribute. But we can provide quality education through which empowerment is possible.”
He expressed serious concern over the quality of education in the state-run educational institutions.
The chief minister called upon the newly appointed women employees to take care of their parents even after going to their in-laws house. He reiterated that he would make a provision in the law sending 15% of the salary to the parents of men and women employees.
