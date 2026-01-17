Congress leaders pay tributes to Jaipal Reddy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other Congress leaders paid floral tributes to former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy on his 84th birth anniversary at his memorial ‘Spoorthi Sthal’ on Necklace Road here on Friday.

In a post on X, the chief minister recalled Jaipal Reddy’s approach to politics and his commitment to public service. He described the late leader as Telangana’s “dear son” and highlighted his “Chanakya-like strategy” that led to the formation of Telangana.

The chief minister said that he, along with fellow Congress leaders, offered “solemn tributes in remembrance of Jaipal Reddy’s enduring legacy”.

Outstanding parliamentarian

Mahesh Goud said Jaipal Reddy stood as a symbol of values, ideology and public service in national politics, and described him as an outstanding parliamentarian who remained firmly committed to his principles and consistently fought for the people.

He added that Jaipal Reddy, a five-time Lok Sabha member, handled key portfolios such as education, environment, land reforms, industries and information technology, contributing significantly to national development.

He also said that Jaipal Reddy’s efforts at the Centre for protecting the rights of Telangana people and advancing the state’s interests were unforgettable. He said Jaipal Reddy’s integrity, democratic spirit and questioning nature, whether in power or opposition, would continue to inspire future generations.