Drunk truck driver kills bank employee, injures eight after ramming TGSRTC bus in Nagarkurnool

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old private bank employee was killed and eight individuals were injured after a speeding container truck hit a TGSRTC bus and a bike at Peddapur in Veldanda mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Friday morning.

Veldanda SI S Kurumurthy told TNIE that the container driver, Pooran Singh (50), was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He was travelling from Rajasthan to Bengaluru but got confused on the Outer Ring Road and took the Thukkuguda exit instead of the Shamshabad route.

Police said that while driving on the Srisailam Highway, he was on the wrong side of the road due to intoxication. On noticing the container approaching from the wrong direction, the TGSRTC bus driver moved to the opposite side in an attempt to avoid a collision. However, the container hit the bus and a bike that was behind it. The bike rider died on the spot, and eight passengers on the bus were injured.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and apprehended the container driver, a native of Uttar Pradesh. A breath analyser test showed his BAC level at 164 mg/100 ml.

Police arrested the driver and launched an investigation.