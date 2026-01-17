First meeting of Telangana-Andhra water dispute panel on January 30

HYDERABAD: The first meeting of the committee, constitute by the Centre to resolve interstate water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will be held on January 30 in Delhi.

According to a circular, key issues such as water management between the two states will be discussed in the meeting.

Both the states are asked to provide details of the key issues for further discussion. The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) were asked to provide the relevant inputs for discussion.

The meeting will also discuss to co-opt officers/ experts to assist the committee and participate in its proceedings - CE (IMO) & CE(HSO), CWC.

It may be recalled that the Centre constituted the committee on January 2 as Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman as its chairman.

Irrigation special chief secretary, Irrigation Advisor, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief and Irrigation Chief Engineer from AP, Irrigation Advisor, Irrigation principal secretary, Irrigation special secretary and Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (general) from Telangana and chairpersons of KRBM and GRMB and Chief Engineer of National Water Development Agency (NWDA) are the members of the committee.