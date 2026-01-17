Medaram Jatara turns jaggery into Bangaram for traders

KARIMNAGAR: The run-up to the Medaram Jatara has triggered a sharp rise in jaggery sales across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, with sources estimating that nearly 12 tonnes are sold every day as pilgrims throng local markets ahead of the mega tribal festival.
Pilgrims travelling to Medaram traditionally offer jaggery equal to their body weight to the deities Sammakka and Saralamma. This jaggery, locally known as ‘Bangaram’ (gold), is later distributed as prasadam among devotees, making the festival season a peak business period for traders.
At Prakasham Gunj in Karimnagar and other major market centres, kirana stores are crowded with pilgrims. Many shopkeepers have installed manual weighing machines to measure jaggery based on devotees’ body weight. While jaggery continues to be the preferred offering, some pilgrims are choosing sugar as an alternative.
Across the district, devotees can be seen carrying jaggery blocks on their heads as they head to offer them at the Medaram shrine, a tradition passed down through generations. Although several local Sammakka and Saralamma shrines exist, the Jatara begins on the full moon day and draws massive crowds. Local pilgrim Laxmamma said her family has followed this custom since the time of their forefathers.
With demand soaring, traders are sourcing jaggery from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and are doing brisk business. Prices range between 45 and 65 per kg. To ensure hygiene, jaggery blocks are being packed in jute bags before sale.
TGSRTC launches ‘Bangaram Prasadam’ service
In view of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara scheduled to be held from January 28 to 3, the TGSRTC has announced special logistics services for devotees wishing to offer bangaram (jaggery) to the presiding deities. In coordination with the Endowments department, TGSRTC Logistics will supply specially packed Bangaram prasadam packets.
Each packet will include jaggery, turmeric, kumkum, and a photograph of the deities. Devotees can avail themselves of the prasadam by paying Rs 299 per packet.
Noting that many devotees, who wish to offer bangaram to Goddess Sammakka and Saralamma, were unable to travel to Medaram due to various reasons, TGSRTC has made arrangements to deliver the sacred prasadam directly to devotees’ homes. Bookings can be made online through the TGSRTC Logistics website (www.tgsrtclogistics.co.in) or at nearby TGSRTC Logistics counters. For additional details, devotees may contact the TGSRTC call centre at 040-69440069 or 040-23450033.