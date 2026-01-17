Medaram Jatara turns jaggery into Bangaram for traders

KARIMNAGAR: The run-up to the Medaram Jatara has triggered a sharp rise in jaggery sales across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, with sources estimating that nearly 12 tonnes are sold every day as pilgrims throng local markets ahead of the mega tribal festival.

Pilgrims travelling to Medaram traditionally offer jaggery equal to their body weight to the deities Sammakka and Saralamma. This jaggery, locally known as ‘Bangaram’ (gold), is later distributed as prasadam among devotees, making the festival season a peak business period for traders.

At Prakasham Gunj in Karimnagar and other major market centres, kirana stores are crowded with pilgrims. Many shopkeepers have installed manual weighing machines to measure jaggery based on devotees’ body weight. While jaggery continues to be the preferred offering, some pilgrims are choosing sugar as an alternative.

Across the district, devotees can be seen carrying jaggery blocks on their heads as they head to offer them at the Medaram shrine, a tradition passed down through generations. Although several local Sammakka and Saralamma shrines exist, the Jatara begins on the full moon day and draws massive crowds. Local pilgrim Laxmamma said her family has followed this custom since the time of their forefathers.

With demand soaring, traders are sourcing jaggery from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and are doing brisk business. Prices range between 45 and 65 per kg. To ensure hygiene, jaggery blocks are being packed in jute bags before sale.