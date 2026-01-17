No English-medium D El Ed at DIET Hyderabad leaves aspirants in lurch

HYDERABAD: The unavailability of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) in English medium at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), Neredmet, Hyderabad, in the present academic year, has caused significant hardship to D El Ed aspirants.

Several DIET lecturers and teaching aspirants have urged the authorities of School Education department to introduce the course in English medium from the upcoming academic year and also sought upgradation of infrastructure in the institute.

According to sources , due to poor infrastructure, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had withdrawn affiliation from the Neredmet DIET in 2024 but last year affiliation was restored only for two units - 50 seats each in Telugu and Urdu mediums. But English medium D El Ed is not yet available at DIET, Hyderabad, despite increasing demand. Neredmet DIET being the only government run institution and also private DIET institutions too do not offer course in English medium.

A few teaching aspirants pointed out that during this current academic year due to non -availability of courses in English medium , they were forced to enrol in several districts including Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Medak and Nizamabad.