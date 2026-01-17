Phase 2 works only after Telangana takes over Metro from L&T: Centre

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has already agreed in principle for the construction of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 project, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the state government should first complete the process of taking over the Phase 1 and its operations from Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Union minister recalled that the state government had sought approval from the Centre to take up the Metro Phase 2 project in view of the city’s growing transport needs. He also mentioned that the state government had announced its decision to take over the ongoing Metro Phase 1 operations from L&T and manage the project on its own.

Kishan Reddy further stated that he had a discussion with Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed the construction of Metro Phase 2.

“Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggested that the state government should first finalise all the decisions, and complete all agreements and financial transactions related to taking over Phase 1 from L&T. Only after the takeover process is completed, the Centre would initiate further action on Phase 2,” he said.