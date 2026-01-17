PM not my kin, I meet him for Telangana’s sake: CM Revanth Reddy

NIRMAL: Asserting that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers as many times as required for the development of the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday advised BJP leaders to meet government representatives to raise and resolve public issues in their respective areas.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Chanaka-Korata and Sadarmat barrages in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday, Revanth said politics was meant for election time and not for routine development work.

“I am meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi once in three months and several Union ministers once in ten days. You, the local BJP leaders, should also come to me and discuss development works in Adilabad. There is no politics in this. MLAs and MPs should bring the problems of their areas to the notice of the government,” the chief minister appealed to BJP leaders.

Revanth added: “Some people criticise me for meeting the prime minister frequently. Modi is not my relative. He is the prime minister of the country. Approval from the prime minister is required for the state to get big industries, airports and funds. The BJP is in power in neighbouring Maharashtra. Decisions taken by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah benefit that state. We too will benefit if the prime minister agrees to our demands.

“I will meet anyone for the development of the region and for the benefit of unemployed youth. There is no personal agenda and no question of personal favours. I became chief minister at a young age and must do justice to the post. Whenever I meet leaders in Delhi, I do so along with my ministers. The Union government has already sanctioned an airport for Warangal. I will explain the issues here and seek approval from the prime minister, and I expect permission for an Adilabad airport,” Revanth said.