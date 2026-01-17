PM not my kin, I meet him for Telangana’s sake: CM Revanth Reddy

NIRMAL: Asserting that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers as many times as required for the development of the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday advised BJP leaders to meet government representatives to raise and resolve public issues in their respective areas.
Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Chanaka-Korata and Sadarmat barrages in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday, Revanth said politics was meant for election time and not for routine development work.
“I am meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi once in three months and several Union ministers once in ten days. You, the local BJP leaders, should also come to me and discuss development works in Adilabad. There is no politics in this. MLAs and MPs should bring the problems of their areas to the notice of the government,” the chief minister appealed to BJP leaders.
Revanth added: “Some people criticise me for meeting the prime minister frequently. Modi is not my relative. He is the prime minister of the country. Approval from the prime minister is required for the state to get big industries, airports and funds. The BJP is in power in neighbouring Maharashtra. Decisions taken by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah benefit that state. We too will benefit if the prime minister agrees to our demands.
“I will meet anyone for the development of the region and for the benefit of unemployed youth. There is no personal agenda and no question of personal favours. I became chief minister at a young age and must do justice to the post. Whenever I meet leaders in Delhi, I do so along with my ministers. The Union government has already sanctioned an airport for Warangal. I will explain the issues here and seek approval from the prime minister, and I expect permission for an Adilabad airport,” Revanth said.
BRS never connected with the Centre: CM
The chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government did not approach the Union government even once during its ten-year rule, and questioned how the Centre could know the problems of the state.
He said the BRS government did not seek funds from the Centre, resulting in the state’s debt rising to `8.11 lakh crore. “The tappulu (mistakes) and appulu (debts) of the previous BRS have become like a noose around people’s necks, leaving them struggling to breathe,” the chief minister said.
We will be in government till 2034, says Revanth
Stating that earlier ITIs had launched diesel mechanic courses, Revanth said that after completion of the courses, Ambassador cars disappeared from use. He said the only remaining Ambassador car in the state was damaged and sent back to a farmhouse, leaving no employment for ITI pass-outs. That was why the state government decided to upgrade ITIs into ATCs, he said, while attacking the BRS.
He described senior BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as demons. “The Sukracharya is resting at his farmhouse. Mareecha and Subahu are attending the Assembly session in the guise of bava-bavamaradulu,” Revanth alleged.
He appealed to people to elect suitable candidates in the forthcoming municipal polls. He rejected allegations that the proposed Bharat Future City was meant for real estate development and said the Congress government would continue till 2034.
Prepare reports for Tummadihatti barrage
During his speech, the chief minister directed Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to prepare reports for the construction of a barrage at Tummadihatti to divert Godavari waters to the erstwhile Adilabad district.
He said Adilabad University would be started on the Basara IIIT campus and an Advance Technology Centre would be set up in the Nirmal Assembly segment.
Revanth also assured the construction of a stadium, a new district Collectorate building and the sanction of municipal funds, as sought by BJP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and others. He directed officials and ministers to conduct a review in February and send proposals.
He said he would later hold a meeting with Adilabad representatives during the Budget session of the Assembly and finalise the proposals.
Adilabad to get state’s biggest industrial park
The chief minister also assured that the Adilabad airport would be constructed and inaugurated by the prime minister. He announced that 10,000 acres would be acquired in the erstwhile Adilabad district to set up the state’s biggest industrial park.