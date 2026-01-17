Revanth claiming credit for KCR’s projects, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was misleading the people and taking credit for projects built by his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a press statement issued here, Harish Rao said: “It’s painful to see Revanth Reddy claiming credit for irrigation projects that were built with years of hard work by KCR to bring one crore acres of Telangana under irrigation.”

Harish Rao recalled that KCR entered into a historic agreement with Maharashtra and spent Rs 1,200 crore to complete the Chanaka-Korata barrage, pump houses, main canal and substations. He pointed out that a wet run was completed successfully in September 2023 during the BRS regime.

The BRS government acquired 1,600 acres out of the required 3,200 acres for canal works, while the present government failed to acquire even a single acre in two years.

“You have not acquired land, not dug canals and not given water to even one acre. Then why are you staging rerun and wet run dramas?” Harish asked Revanth.