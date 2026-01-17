Telangana to take AI vision global with innovation hub at Davos

HYDERABAD: The official launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) will take place on January 20, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm at the Mountain Plaza Hotel, Davos during the World Economic Summit.
Several global policymakers, dignitaries, tech ethicists and industry titans are expected to attend the event, the state government announced on Friday.
The state government is preparing to launch the TAIH, an autonomous institution designed to build and accelerate AI adoption. The TAIH will serve as the world’s first ‘Global AI Providing Ground’ for enterprise and population-scale solution.
“Telangana has successfully evolved from India’s technology hub to world’s innovation capital,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
“At Davos, we are not just asking for investments; we are offering collaboration. We are inviting the world to build the future of AI in Telangana, where innovation meets talent,” the chief minister said.
While much of the AI discourse is focused on theoretical potential, TAIH is designed as a catalyst for innovation across deep tech domains like AI, quantum computing, chip design and other frontier technologies, the sources said.
TAIH marks a decisive shift from policy intent to large-scale execution, and it will function as a unified execution engine - it is first in the country to bring together talent, infrastructure, datasets, acceleration, startups, enterprise innovation, capital, applied research, product design and testing and other capacity-building initiatives within a single, unified platform, the sources explained.
“The world does not need another incubator, it needs an innovation sandbox,” explained IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu
“With the launch of TAIH, we are providing a live, cutting-edge innovation platform across deep-tech domains, supported by world-class infrastructure. With the launch of TAIH, we are positioning Telangana as a global innovation engine where the world’s safest, enterprise-grade products are engineered for the world,” Sridhar Babu said.
TAIH represents a new institutional model built to match the speed of innovation while operating at scale with trust and global collaboration. By reimagining how public institutions are designed and governed, TAIH enables rapid experimentation, accelerated execution, and deeper private-sector collaboration. Highlighting the institutional vision special chief secretary of Industries department Sanjay Kumar said: “TAIH’s distinct strength lies in its design - an institution engineered for speed, scale and impact. By blending startup agility, enterprise capability, and government credibility and scale, it enables rapid innovation, accelerates product-market fit, attracts venture capital and ensures solutions and products move beyond pilots into large-scale commercial deployments across sectors.”
New era of innovation
The launch event will showcase Telangana’s innovation-first approach to shaping the future of deep-tech through a real-world governance model designed to evolve with rapidly advancing technologies.
“We are entering the next era of innovation defined by disruptive AI models, autonomous agents, quantum technologies, advanced sensor platforms and superhuman intelligence. We are launching TAIH at this pivotal moment to drive Telangana’s economic transformation and position Telangana as one of the top 20 global innovation hubs.” said TAIH CEO Phani Nagarjuna.
About TAIH
The TAIH is an autonomous entity established by the state government to foster innovation, research and deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It serves as a bridge between government, industry and academia to solve global challenges at population scale. TAIH operates across four strategic pillars - Talent Foundry, Innovation Engine, Capital Flywheel and Impact Labs ensuring a seamless journey from skills and research to startups, capital and real-world deployment.