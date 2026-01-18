BRS will vanish, it will be Congress vs BJP: Ramachander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has expressed confidence that the saffron party will win a majority of municipalities in the coming elections.

Urging the cadre to visit each household at least six times to win their support for BJP candidates, he said that the party MPs, including Union ministers, will fight to secure more Central funds for the development of municipalities across the state.

Addressing party’s Vijay Sankalp Sammelan programme held at a private function hall in Secunderabad on Saturday, Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government release a white paper on funds allocated and development activities taken up in municipalities in the state during the last two years.

Predicting issuance of municipal election notification by January 28 and completion of the election process by February 15, he said that the people in the state are inclined to vote for the BJP hoping that only double engine sarkar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narnedra Modi would ensure the development of Telangana.

Seeing the writing on the wall for the BRS in Telangana, Ramchander Rao said that, in the absence of a strong leader in the pink party, all its elected representatives would switch sides to the Congress sooner or later. “This will leave the field open for a straight contest between the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

He accused the Congress of colluding with AIMIM to wrest Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Bhinsa and Nirmal municipalities, where he said the BJP has strong presence. “The ruling Congress is helping the MIM consolidate its position through delimitation of wards. The BRS also will help the MIM win in these municipalities,” Ramachander Rao alleged.