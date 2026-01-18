Parties that lost in Maharashtra should introspect: AIMIM chief Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said parties that lost the recent Municipal Corporation elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, should introspect instead of making allegations against his party.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the verdict reflected the people’s decision.

“Those parties who abuse us by calling us the BJP’s “B team” should look at themselves. It is the decision of the people. There is an English saying that victory has many fathers, defeat has none. Why did they lose? They will have to answer that. As far as the voters’ list is concerned, it was correct. We verified it,” he said.

Reacting to repeated allegations that AIMIM acts as the BJP’s “B team”, Owaisi said he had “no cure” for such claims. “Anyone can accuse anyone, but by saying this you are disrespecting the people who voted for us. If you hurt them, your downfall will continue. AIMIM will become even stronger. It makes no difference to me,” he said.

Thanking voters in Maharashtra, Owaisi said 125 AIMIM candidates had been elected as corporators across the state. “I thank the Almighty, the voters, our party workers and office bearers. This is a good result for us. Winning is difficult, but fulfilling promises is even more important. Our corporators must stay connected with the people,” he said, adding that several winners included Hindus, Dalits, SCs and STs.