Parties that lost in Maharashtra should introspect: AIMIM chief Owaisi
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said parties that lost the recent Municipal Corporation elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, should introspect instead of making allegations against his party.
Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the verdict reflected the people’s decision.
“Those parties who abuse us by calling us the BJP’s “B team” should look at themselves. It is the decision of the people. There is an English saying that victory has many fathers, defeat has none. Why did they lose? They will have to answer that. As far as the voters’ list is concerned, it was correct. We verified it,” he said.
Reacting to repeated allegations that AIMIM acts as the BJP’s “B team”, Owaisi said he had “no cure” for such claims. “Anyone can accuse anyone, but by saying this you are disrespecting the people who voted for us. If you hurt them, your downfall will continue. AIMIM will become even stronger. It makes no difference to me,” he said.
Thanking voters in Maharashtra, Owaisi said 125 AIMIM candidates had been elected as corporators across the state. “I thank the Almighty, the voters, our party workers and office bearers. This is a good result for us. Winning is difficult, but fulfilling promises is even more important. Our corporators must stay connected with the people,” he said, adding that several winners included Hindus, Dalits, SCs and STs.
Responding to a question on the Thackeray cousins coming together, he said the verdict was clear. “It also shows that in areas where Eknath Shinde lives, Uddhav Thackeray’s candidates have won. I am concerned about my own performance as a politician. I cannot comment on why others failed,” he said.
On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, Owaisi said AIMIM would remain active throughout the exercise.
On reports of posters at Haridwar’s Hari Ki Paudi allegedly banning the entry of non-Hindus, Owaisi said such actions were unconstitutional. “It is a form of untouchability and violates the right to equality. Religious rituals are performed by people of the same faith, but banning people of other religions from entering an area is wrong. Where are you taking society?” he asked.
Reacting to the vandalism of places of worship at Puranapul, Owaisi questioned why violence in Hyderabad often occurred at night and alleged weaknesses in police intelligence.
He said authorities must remain vigilant and protect Hyderabad’s reputation, pointing out that around 10 people, including police personnel, were injured and several vehicles damaged during the incident.