Rohit Vemula Act in Telangana, Karnataka soon: Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stated that the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka will soon enact the Rohith Vemula Act.

Paying tributes to Rohith Vemula, the Dalit research scholar from the University of Hyderabad whose suicide in 2016 triggered nationwide protests and renewed debate on caste discrimination in higher education, Rahul wrote on X: “Rohith, your fight is our responsibility.”

He continued: “Rohith Vemula Act is not just a slogan, it is a necessity to make caste discrimination in educational institutions a crime, ensure strict action against the guilty, and prevent any student from being broken, silenced or pushed out in the name of caste.”

Rahul said that a decade after Vemula’s death, the question he raised continues to haunt the country: whether everyone in India truly has an equal right to dream. Remembering Vemula as a young man who aspired to study, write and understand science, society and humanity, he added that the system failed to accept a Dalit student moving forward with ambition and confidence.

He alleged that institutional casteism, social exclusion, everyday humiliation and dehumanising treatment pushed Vemula into isolation, stripping him of dignity and support.

“This was the poison that pushed a promising young man to a point where he was left utterly alone,” the Congress MP said, describing caste-based discrimination as deeply entrenched in educational institutions.