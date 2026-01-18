Set up IIM at Mahbubnagar: CM Revanth to Centre

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has dared BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to show proof of completing even a single irrigation project during his 10-year rule. Describing KCR as “Shukracharya” and BRS MLAs as “Marichulu”, he alleged that the former chief minister is conspiring to stall irrigation projects.

On Saturday, Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects, including an IIIT at Chittaboinapally, in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Mahbubnagar, he asserted that the government had exposed the “hollowness” of the BRS on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by disclosing all details in the Assembly. He asked the BRS to explain why it failed to complete irrigation projects during its 10 years in power.

Accusing BRS MLAs of absenting themselves from the Assembly during discussions on irrigation projects, he questioned why funds were not sanctioned for land acquisition for the Uddandapur reservoir, while `25,000 crore worth of contractors’ bills were cleared.

“The Kaleshwaram project has collapsed, while PRLIS, SLBC and other projects were not completed. Then where did all the money spent during the BRS regime go?” he asked, reiterating his government’s commitment to completing all irrigation projects.

Demanding establishment of an IIM at Mahbubnagar, Revanth Reddy said he has no objection to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP MP D K Aruna, in this regard.

‘Nothing wrong in meeting PM’

“Some people are saying that I am meeting the Prime Minister very often. What can I do without meeting him? Should I meet the Prime Minister or not to secure Central funds and clearances for various projects? We respect the Prime Minister of India and obtain clearances and funds for projects.