Telangana cabinet likely to demand national status for Medaram jatara

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to meet on Sunday at Medaram and is likely to take crucial decisions, including the disbursement of Rythu Bharosa amounts to farmers.

The Cabinet is primarily expected to discuss securing national festival status for the Medaram jatara and review arrangements and developmental works for the event. It is also likely to discuss the revision of estimates for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project. The Cabinet is expected to approve the Dedicated Commission’s report on the fixation of BC reservations in local body elections.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time in the history of Telangana that a Cabinet meeting is being held outside Hyderabad. The meeting venue is the government-run Haritha Hotel at Medaram.

On Sunday, the chief minister will visit Khammam to attend the Communist Party of India (CPI)’s centenary celebrations. He will later arrive at Medaram, where he will stay overnight. On January 19, the chief minister will inaugurate the redeveloped holy platforms (gaddelu) of Sammakka and Saralamma.