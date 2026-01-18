Telangana CM Revanth’s visits galvanise Congress cadre in Adilabad, Nirmal

ADILABAD: The Adilabad district unit of the ruling Congress is upbeat ahead of the local body elections, hoping that the multiple visits by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Adilabad and Nirmal districts will strengthen the party organisation and leadership. The BJP holds considerable presence in the region through its MP and MLAs.

Congress leaders said the chief minister’s focus followed the recent gram panchayat elections, in which the BJP put up a strong contest in rural areas, particularly in Nirmal district, causing concern within the Congress cadre. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress won only one seat — Khanapur — from the two districts.

Revanth has now visited the districts three times in two years of his tenure. Party leaders said that before bifurcation of the state, chief ministers rarely visited the district more than once in a five-year term, and visits were limited even after the formation of Telangana.

During earlier visits, Revanth inaugurated the Indervelly stupa and memorial and later announced an airport for Adilabad ahead of the gram panchayat polls. On his latest tour, he addressed a public meeting in Nirmal and announced the establishment of Basara University. He also proposed identifying around 10,000 acres for an industrial corridor, which leaders said could bring investment and employment to the region.

The apparent coordination between the chief minister and the BJP MLA from Adilabad has drawn attention within political circles. The MLA has said the engagement is aimed at securing development works for the constituency.