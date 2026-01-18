Telangana doubles marriage incentive for couples with disabilities to Rs 2 lakh

HYDERABAD: The state government has increased the marriage incentive for marriages between two persons with disabilities from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, as part of its welfare measures for persons with disabilities.

Following a recent announcement by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Secretary of the Department of Persons with Disabilities Anitha Ramachandran issued formal orders giving effect to the decision.

According to the orders, the revised incentive will apply to eligible couples who meet the prescribed criteria under the existing scheme. The amount will be released in accordance with departmental guidelines after verification of documents related to disability status and marriage registration.

The order stated that the marriage incentive had been enhanced from `1 lakh to `2 lakh to offer financial assistance to newly married couples and to support their day-to-day needs. It added that the measure was intended to improve social security for couples with disabilities and address expenses associated with the initial phase of married life.

Officials said the scheme was aimed at encouraging social inclusion and providing economic support to persons with disabilities entering into marriage.