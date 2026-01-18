Telangana DyCM cancels SCCL tenders for Naini coal block following corruption allegations

HYDERABAD: Tenders invited by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the auction of the Naini coal blocks in Angul district of Odisha have been cancelled, said Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The announcement comes after a Telugu news outlet alleged that the Deputy CM was involved in corrupt coal block allotment processes.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Bhatti rubbished the media reports, saying that SCCL Board finalises the tenders and that Ministers had no role in the process.

"I entered politics with a specific purpose and not to accumulate wealth. I am here to protect public assets from looters and bandits," he said.

Recently, a local news channel telecasted a report alleging that Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was courting an IAS officer. The report sparked controversy, and the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT registered cases against an input editor and a reporter of the news channel.

On Sunday, a Telugu newspaper alleged that the defamatory reports aired by the news channel was to curb competition for the Naini coal block tender.

The newspaper claimed that both, Minister Komatireddy and Dy CM Bhatti, were eyeing the SCCL tender and the defamatory report was published to deter the Nalgonda minister.

Further, allegations were made that the government did not issue field visit certificates to certain companies to prevent them from participating in the tender process. One of the tender conditions required participating firms to visit the site before submitting bids.

Bhatti alleged that reports accusing him of corruption were a deliberate attempt to target him due to his close association with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“As I was a close associate of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the newspaper published the story against me out of anger towards Rajasekhara Reddy," Bhatti alleged.

Bhatti warned that he would not remain silent if further attempts are made to malign officials, ministers, or the government.

Bhatti said he responded only to ensure that the people of the state knew the truth behind the report and added that he would soon present complete details and explain all aspects clearly.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister proceeded to erstwhile Khammam district to participate in the developmental programmes along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.