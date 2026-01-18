Telangana gears up for All India Tiger Estimation; survey to cover 3,053 forest belts across state

HYDERABAD: The state Forest department has completed preparations to conduct the prestigious All India Tiger Estimation 2026, a nationwide exercise held once every four years to assess tiger populations and overall forest biodiversity.

As part of the programme, field data collection will be carried out from January 19 to 25, across 3,053 forest belts spread throughout the state. The survey will cover tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, reserve forests and other forest areas, with special focus not only on known tiger movement zones but also on habitats supporting prey species. The exercise will be conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Wildlife Institute of India.

Trained forest department personnel and volunteers will undertake systematic field surveys by laying transect lines and recording indirect signs of wildlife such as tiger pugmarks, scat samples and scratch marks. Data on prey density, forest habitat conditions and the impact of human activities will also be collected using mobile-based applications.

Officials said 1,129 volunteers have registered for the exercise. In addition, non-governmental organisations including WWF, HyTICOS, Animal Warriors, Deccan Birders and Friends of Snakes Society are supporting the programme with around 430 trained members. Volunteers have been deployed district-wise based on the needs of forest divisions and will assist in data collection under departmental supervision. The data gathered will be used in subsequent stages involving camera trapping and scientific analysis to arrive at a comprehensive assessment of tiger numbers and the status of other wildlife.

Forest officials said all arrangements, including training, logistics, technical support and inter-departmental coordination have been completed.