Telangana to boycott water panel if AP goes ahead with DPRs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday made it clear that it will take part in meetings of the committee set up by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to examine water issues between the two Telugu states only if work related to the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and the Polavaram–Nallamalasagar Link Project (PNLP) is stopped.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 30.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja said Telangana would participate in the committee’s deliberations only if the preparation of DPRs for the two projects, what it termed “illegal construction” by Andhra Pradesh, and the appraisal of the projects’ pre-feasibility reports by the Central Water Commission (CWC) were halted immediately.

The letter stated that the government had already rejected the inclusion of these projects in the agenda of the committee meetings. It said Andhra Pradesh was proceeding with construction activity and DPR preparation in violation of the Ministry’s instructions, and added that Telangana had moved the Supreme Court questioning the legality of the CWC appraising the projects in breach of its own guidelines.

Bojja’s letter said Telangana had nominated its members to the committee with the objective of resolving other pending water-related issues between the two states.