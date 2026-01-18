Twin push for menstrual health among girls in rural Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: For many girls in rural Telangana, menstruation is not merely a biological process but a quiet challenge shaped by stigma and inadequate facilities. Seeking to restore dignity alongside health, Pratima Foundation has begun introducing sanitary napkin disposal machines and candid health sessions in government school hostels, one institution at a time.

With the objective of empowering girl students through better hygiene practices and health awareness, the Foundation has launched a focused menstrual health initiative in government schools and hostels across Karimnagar district, particularly in rural areas.

Disposal of used sanitary pads remains a persistent challenge for girl students, often forcing them into unsafe or undignified practices. To address this, the Foundation has started distributing sanitary napkin disposal machines. So far, machines have been installed in two government institutions, with plans to extend the facility to several more in the coming days.

As part of the initiative, a sanitary napkin disposal machine was donated to the Telangana Model School and Junior College. The occasion also featured an interactive session where girl students were educated on hygiene practices and precautions to be followed during menstruation.

Founder of Pratima Foundation, Dr Boyinapally Harini, tells TNIE that the programme was designed to safeguard the health of girl students while boosting their self-confidence. She emphasises that girls should be treated on par with boys and encouraged them to be courageous and open while discussing issues related to their bodies and menstruation with friends and teachers.