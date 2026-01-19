Army major, realtor lose Rs 1.75 crore in two investment fraud cases in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A serving Army major and a real estate businessman were cheated of Rs 1.75 crore in two separate online investment fraud cases reported in the Malkajgiri commissionerate.

The 40-year-old Army major from Trimulgherry said that in November 2025, he was added by an unknown person to a WhatsApp investment group titled ‘B105-Stocko Quantum Desk’, in which admins shared stock market and IPO tips. One of the members, Rakesh Kumar Jain, claimed to be a market analyst with South Asian Stock Ltd and introduced Swathi Verma as an investment coordinator.

Persuaded by assurances of high returns, the major was guided to download a mobile application and invest in IPOs and institutional trading. When he later tried to withdraw the amount, the transactions failed, and the account was frozen. He subsequently realised that he had been cheated of Rs 16.38 lakh and lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police.

In another case, a 37-year-old real estate businessman from Medipally said he came across a website, gbcx-coin.com, which claimed to help users make informed trading decisions. After registering, he was redirected to WhatsApp, where alleged customer support executives advised him on deposits and trading, frequently sharing screenshots showing profits.

He began trading in September 2025 with Rs 50,000, converted into USDT and was shown profits. Encouraged, he invested more. However, when he attempted to withdraw funds, the platform demanded payment of taxes and other charges but continued to block withdrawals. He later realised he had lost Rs 1,59,50,817 and filed a police complaint.

Malkajgiri cybercrime police registered cases and launched an investigation.