CM Revanth hails communists’ fight for cause of poor

KHAMMAM: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday hailed the spirit of communists and their unwavering struggle for the cause of the poor.

Participating in the CPI centenary celebrations in Khammam, the chief minister recalled that the communists have consistently fought for the cause of farmers, agricultural labourers, Dalits and tribals.

He paid tributes to “comrades who declared that they will lay down their lives in the struggle for the rights of the poor but would never abandon the red flag”.

“The communists came up with the ‘land to the tiller’ slogan. It was later implemented during the tenure of leaders such as Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao. At a time when farmers had no say in fixing prices for their produce, the communists fought relentlessly for the minimum support price (MSP),” he said.

Revanth also hailed leaders like Puchalapalli Sundarayya, Chandra Rajeswara Rao, Nallamala Giriprasad and Seshagiri Rao, who according to him led historic struggles.