CM Revanth Reddy enrols for leadership programme at Harvard

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has enrolled in a leadership programme at Harvard University.

The first chief minister in independent India to enrol in a programme in an Ivy League institution, Revanth is set to attend the “Leadership: 21st Century” programme at the the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

According to information provided by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he will attend classes at the Kennedy School campus at Cambridge,

Massachusetts from January 25 to 30. Besides attending classes, he will also be submitting assignments and homework, and executing group projects with fellow participants.

Students from over 20 countries, spread across five continents, will be attending the classes, it said.

The programme chair is Prof Tim O’Brien and the programme director is Prof Karen Morrissey. It will analyse case studies from different parts of the world, different times and eras across history. Participating groups will solve and present solutions in the classroom, the CMO statement said.

After the completion of the course, Revanth Reddy will become the first serving chief minister to receive a certificate from Harvard University, it added.