CM Revanth Reddy to leave for Davos today to attend WEF

HYDERABAD: An official delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will leave for Davos in Switzerland on Monday to participate in the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The chief minister, who is scheduled to return to Hyderabad by a copter at 8 am after formally inaugurating the renovated Sammakka–Saralamma gaddelu at Medaram, will leave for Davos from the Shamshabad airport at 9.30 am. He will be accompanied by officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Industries department.

From January 20, the chief minister will attend the four-day WEF summit in Davos, where he will hold extensive meetings with CEOs of leading companies, international investors and representatives from various sectors.

At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, Revanth will individually meet heads of major global corporations.

The chief minister will also participate in several roundtable discussions, which will focus on investments in Telangana, industrial expansion, and opportunities in IT, AI, life sciences and the manufacturing sector.