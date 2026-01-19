CM Revanth urges TDP cadre to dismantle BRS symbols in Telangana villages

KHAMMAM: Alleging that the BRS harbours deep hostility towards the TDP and its very existence in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged its cadre to remove pink party symbols from villages.

Addressing TDP cadre in Khammam, the chief minister called for a decisive political stand against the BRS in the state. Dismantling the BRS platforms and flagpoles across villages in the state would be a true tribute to TDP founder and former AP chief minister late NT Rama Rao, he said.

Paying rich tributes to NT Rama Rao, the chief minister hailed his immense contribution in ensuring the welfare of the poor.

“NTR’s services for the upliftment of the poor are historic and unforgettable,” he said while describing the TDP founder as a great leader who took Telugu self-respect to the global stage.

He recalled NTR’s landmark scheme that provided Rs 2 per kg rice to the poor, stating that the leader’s name would remain etched in history for feeding the hungry.

The chief minister said that ensuring ration cards for every eligible poor family and supplying fine rice under the present Congress government would be the real tribute to NTR.

He further remarked that while NTR continues to have admirers in Telangana, the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also has supporters and associates in the state.

He alleged that former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS had deliberately weakened the TDP in Telangana.

In an appeal to the TDP cadre and leaders, Revanth Reddy said it was everyone’s responsibility to politically bury the BRS and move forward unitedly, asserting that only then would justice be done to the legacy of NTR.

