CM Revanth’s statements encourage crimes and anti-social activities, says KTR

HYDERABAD: Expressing strong objection to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy calling for destroying the flag posts and platforms of the BRS, pink party working president KT Rama Rao asked the former: “Are you a chief minister or a gang leader?”

In a press statement here, Rama Rao said that it was a shame on the part of the chief minister to utter words that encourage crimes and anti-social activities.

“The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, calling upon people to destroy the flag platforms of the BRS was completely wrong and condemnable,” Rama Rao said and recalled that law and order in Telangana was the best in the country during the BRS rule.

The BRS leader demanded that the DGP take immediate action on the statement issued by the chief minister and recalled how “police have been acting swiftly and arresting people even for a small post on social media”.

“Everyone understands the conspiracy behind the statement of Revanth Reddy, who represents the Congress but sings songs in praise of the TDP,” he said.

“Following the directions of his old boss, Revanth Reddy rendered injustice to Telangana in river water share in the last two years, he alleged and added that “realising that the Congress is a sinking boat, Revanth Reddy is preparing the ground to jump out of that boat”.

He also claimed that as Revanth was unable to face the BRS politically, he struck secret deals with the BJP on one hand and was also trying to bring the TDP back on the other. “The people of Telangana have already rejected the TDP,” he added.