Dy CM Bhatti announces scrapping of Naini coal block tender on ‘benefit of doubt’

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the tenders invited by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the auction of Naini coal blocks in Angul district of Odisha have been cancelled.

He has instructed the officials to invite fresh tenders on a “benefit of doubt” basis, as concerns arose following reports in a section of the press.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the tenders were finalised by the SCCL Board and that ministers had no role in the process. He also refuted the allegations that the ‘site visit’ condition was incorporated in the tender to favour certain companies.

“I inquired after the newspaper report about the site visit condition. In fact, all public sector undertakings (PSUs) will incorporate that condition in their tender documents for transparent assessment and prepare the bid document,” Bhatti said and dismissed the report that the ‘site visit’ condition was mentioned only in the Naini tender document.

It is a matter of fact that earlier many government-owned companies like Coal India Limited, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, NCL India Limited and others made it mandatory to undertake site visits or encouraged site visits by the bidders in various types of tenders, including MDO.