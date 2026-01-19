Four journalists held for extortion of government doctor in Telangana

ADILABAD: Boath police have arrested four journalists, including a reporter working for an English newspaper, for allegedly extorting money from a government employee by threatening to tarnish his reputation. Two others are absconding.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gaddam Ajay Reddy (Maha News), Baddam Dinesh Reddy (Amma News), Bima Praveen (Raj News), Manchikunta Satish (Hans India). According to Boath Circle Inspector D Guruswamy, the complainant, Kulkarni Shravan Kumar (51), a veterinary doctor and resident of Teachers Colony, Adilabad, said the incident dates back to July 15, 2023.

The complainant stated that while on duty at Sonala in 2023, he and his colleagues received a chit amount of Rs 1 lakh. As per custom, they organised a party at Bawarchi Dhaba near Pochera X Road around 2.30 pm. At that time, the accused allegedly arrived, took photographs and videos and threatened to publish them, warning that it would damage the careers and reputation of the government employees.

They allegedly demanded money to suppress the footage. Fearing consequences to his service and promotions, the complainant said he paid Rs 60,000 from the chit amount to Ajay. He also alleged that the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident and claimed the videos would be deleted after payment. The complainant said he suffered mental distress following the incident and later had a brain stroke, due to which he delayed filing the complaint.

A case has been registered under sections relating to criminal intimidation, cheating and illegal collection of money. Police said the remaining cash was seized in the presence of panchas and that search operations were underway to nab the absconding persons.