Lite byte | Telangana hires 50-70k personnel, training delayed due to space shortage

Straight as an arrow in sensitive territory

An IPS officer allocated to Telangana following court orders, known for sticking strictly to the rulebook and refusing to compromise under any circumstances, has recently been posted in a key position in a crucial department. The move has not gone unnoticed in political and bureaucratic circles as the unit he now heads is probing multiple high-stakes matters, including allegations linked to major projects and schemes

Too close to the CM for comfort?

The MLCs belonging to an opposition party are being seen regularly in close proximity to the chief minister at recent meetings. Party insiders note that most of these MLCs come from business backgrounds, with two linked to the education sector, and are believed to have several issues they want to raise directly with the CM. While some insist there is nothing unusual about the outreach, the party’s state leadership is said to be closely watching the moves and is believed to have sought an explanation for the heightened engagement.

All dressed up, nowhere to train

The state government has recruited an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 personnel over the past two years, but the hiring spree has thrown up an unexpected wrinkle. While several of these positions require mandatory training, some candidates were surprised to receive postings first, with training promised later. The reason, it turns out, is a shortage of space and resources at the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana, the training hub for civil servants and government officials. The backlog is such that even some Group 1 officers are said to be still waiting for their turn. Ironically, a surge in recruitment has brought its own set of logistical problems.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek