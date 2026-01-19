Nagoba Jatara kicks off with midnight rituals in Telangana

ADILABAD: With senior officials in the audience, the much-awaited Nagoba Jatara began around midnight on Sunday at Keslapur village in Indervelly mandal.

The Adivasi festive calendar traditionally starts with the Jangu Bhai jatra in Kerameri mandal and culminates with the Nagoba Jatara in Indervelly. Held every year on the new moon night at the end of Pushya masam, the Nagoba Jatara is considered the second largest Adivasi festival after the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara at Medaram. The celebrations formally begin after members of the Meshram family perform abhishekam to the snake deity.

As part of the ritual, holy water from the Godavari river is brought on foot from Hasanmadugu in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, covering nearly 140 km. The water, brought two days before the jatara, is tied to a banyan tree near the temple and later used for abhishekam.

Ahead of the jatara, the temple committee undertook a bullock cart campaign to spread awareness and make arrangements. Nearly 2,500 to 3,000 Meshram families from across Telangana and other states.

Officials expect large crowds from neighbouring districts and states. The jatara began on January 18, with a darbar scheduled on January 22, while devotees are expected to visit until January 25.

TGSRTC to run 700 special buses for Medaram jatara

Karimnagar: To facilitate pilgrims attending the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, TGSRTC will operate around 700 special buses from the Karimnagar region between January 27 and 31. The special services will be operated from Karimnagar, Husnabad, Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Godavarikhani and Manthani bus depots to Medaram in Mulugu district