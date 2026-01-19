Rs 1 challans: How Bhu Bharati glitch cost Telangana government dearly

HYDERABAD: A technical error in the integrated land revenue management system — the Bhu Bharati portal, formerly known as the Dharani portal — allowed middlemen to generate challans for as little as Rs 1 for land-related services such as registrations, while pocketing thousands of rupees and depriving the government of significant revenue.

According to official sources, middlemen generated challans for nominal amounts — in some instances as low as Rs 1 — for land registration transactions. While some registrations were processed for amounts as low as Rs 50, officials believe the Rs 1 challans were generated to test the system’s tolerance and exploit its vulnerabilities. Officials said the miscreants exploited the ‘Edit’ option to manipulate the amounts credited to government accounts. Intermediaries first generated challans reflecting the correct stamp duty, showed them to the buyers, and collected the full amount.

“In the final stage of remittance to the government’s accounts, the middlemen deleted the first or last digits of the challan figures to drastically reduce the amount — possibly to less than 10% of the total payable — resulting in a substantial loss to the state exchequer,” an official said.