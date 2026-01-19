Silver glitters like gold amid surging prices

HYDERABAD: The custom of gifting a newborn a silver spoon and feeding bowl is becoming less common in Telangana, as rising silver prices, amid a widening gap between demand and supply, are making age-old practices costlier for middle-class families. What was once a routine purchase tied to birth rituals is now being postponed, scaled down or avoided altogether, according to jewellers and bullion traders.

Silver prices have climbed sharply, prompting both consumers and investors to reassess their approach to the metal. On Friday, January futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed at Rs 2.87 lakh per kg, while spot prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad hovered around Rs 2.8 lakh per kg.

Market participants caution that prices remain volatile and advise buyers and investors to conduct their own research rather than rely on short-term price movements. The steady rise over the past year has altered buying patterns across jewellery shops and bullion markets, particularly among middle-income households that traditionally purchased silver for household use and ceremonies.

Silver, which was trading near Rs 68,000 per kg in early 2024 and around Rs 90,000 per kg in early 2025, has touched record levels in recent weeks. Jewellers say this has sharply reduced demand for traditional silver articles such as utensils, coins and bars, which are now considered unaffordable by many buyers.