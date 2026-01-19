SIT summons BRS leader Harish Rao in alleged phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: As expected, the second Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday issued notices to BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao in the alleged phone tapping case, asking him to appear before the investigation officers on Tuesday at 11 am at the Jubilee Hills police station. He is the first senior BRS leader to be summoned by the SIT in the main case.

The SIT served the notices at Harish Rao’s Hyderabad residence on Monday evening. However, he was in Siddipet at the time.

According to sources, the SIT issued the notices following the deposition of A Sravan Rao, an accused in the phone tapping case and owner of a vernacular news channel.

Harish Rao, now the Siddipet MLA, will first reach Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, on Tuesday morning, from where he will proceed to the Jubilee Hills police station. The police issued the notices to him under Section 160 of the CrPC.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition filed against Harish Rao by a realtor from Siddipet, G Chakradhar Goud, who suspected that his phone too was tapped during the BRS regime and expressed doubts over Harish Rao’s role.

Goud had lodged a complaint at Panjagutta police station in December 2024. However, this was not part of the main phone tapping case, which was registered in March 2024. Harish Rao has now been summoned in connection with the main case.

The second SIT was constituted on December 18, 2025, and it was expected to question top BRS leaders, during whose regime the alleged tapping of around 6,000 phones, including those of judges, politicians and journalists, allegedly took place.

The second SIT questioned former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and prime accused T Prabhakar Rao for two weeks, after which he was released on bail.

The SIT has also grilled BRS MLC K Naveen Rao, K Nanda Kumar, an accused in the ‘Poachgate’ case in which an attempt was made to poach BRS MLAs, and P Rajasekhar Reddy, former officer on special duty (OSD) to then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for their alleged roles in the phone tapping case.