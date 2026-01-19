Slow pace, lack of stakeholder input stall Telangana Education Policy formulation

HYDERABAD: The formulation of the Telangana Education Policy (TEP) has been progressing at a slow pace, raising concerns over the limited involvement of key stakeholders, including government teachers, private school teachers and private school managements.
This is despite the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) proposing to extend its services in the policy formulation process.
Some TRSMA members stressed that proper consultation is essential before finalising such a crucial document.
They pointed out that private schools account for nearly 62% of school education in the state, yet representatives from this sector have not been involved in policy discussions. Policies framed without stakeholder participation, they said, risk being disconnected from ground realities.
They further said the TEP should reflect the state’s geographical and social diversity. Regions such as Hyderabad, Warangal and other districts differ significantly in resources and needs, they argued, adding that a uniform policy would fail to address these variations.
Concerns were also raised over a recent review meeting reportedly held by TEP officials with a handful of government officials and an MLC, while private and government teachers were not adequately involved.
Elaborating on the growing importance of modern skills in the education sector, S Madhusudan, president of TRSMA, told TNIE, “The existing SSC curriculum lacks technological and holistic options, as computer education is neither a core subject nor an elective subject in SSC public examinations. It is essential to include this subject in the school curriculum.”
Stressing proposed activities for the Education department that could be included in the policy, he said, “Key proposals include introducing structured pre-primary teacher training programmes at diploma, certificate and degree levels; incorporating computer education and artificial intelligence as core or elective subjects with SSC-level assessment.
Similarly, value education should be added to the curriculum, as academic excellence without ethical grounding could be harmful, with a focus on integrity, social responsibility and cultural respect.”
He also suggested that values be inculcated through practical exposure, such as community service, rather than classroom instruction alone.
“We possess extensive material and policy inputs but have not been formally invited to contribute,” he added.