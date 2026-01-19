Telangana Cabinet nod for urban local body elections

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which met at Medaram on Sunday under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, gave its nod for holding urban local body elections in the state.

I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the Cabinet decided to hold elections for 2,096 wards and divisions in 116 municipalities and seven corporations. Hinting that the election process would be completed by mid-February, he said the dedicated commission had already submitted its report on BC reservations.

Announcing other key decisions taken by the Cabinet at a media conference, Srinivasa Reddy, along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Danasari Anasuya, said the Cabinet approved land acquisition at a cost of Rs 2,787 crore for the Hyderabad Metro expansion under Phases 2A and 2B. He also said the meeting discussed the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Phase 1 from L&T and that a final decision on this would be taken at the next Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also gave approval for the construction of a nine-km flyover from ICCC to Shilpa Layout Road in Hyderabad and to hold Godavari Pushkaralu in a grand manner from July 27 to August 3, 2027. As part of this, the Cabinet decided to develop ancient temples and eco-tourism along the Godavari river from Basara to Bhadrachalam by setting up a temple circuit, he added. A Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted for the purpose, the minister said.