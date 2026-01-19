Telangana Cabinet nod for urban local body elections

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which met at Medaram on Sunday under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, gave its nod for holding urban local body elections in the state.
I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the Cabinet decided to hold elections for 2,096 wards and divisions in 116 municipalities and seven corporations. Hinting that the election process would be completed by mid-February, he said the dedicated commission had already submitted its report on BC reservations.
Announcing other key decisions taken by the Cabinet at a media conference, Srinivasa Reddy, along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Danasari Anasuya, said the Cabinet approved land acquisition at a cost of Rs 2,787 crore for the Hyderabad Metro expansion under Phases 2A and 2B. He also said the meeting discussed the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Phase 1 from L&T and that a final decision on this would be taken at the next Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet also gave approval for the construction of a nine-km flyover from ICCC to Shilpa Layout Road in Hyderabad and to hold Godavari Pushkaralu in a grand manner from July 27 to August 3, 2027. As part of this, the Cabinet decided to develop ancient temples and eco-tourism along the Godavari river from Basara to Bhadrachalam by setting up a temple circuit, he added. A Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted for the purpose, the minister said.
Other decisions include the allotment of land for Central and state government institutions at 14 locations, including to SBI to construct its corporate offices at Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar.
Meanwhile, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Cabinet decided to expedite the process of inviting tenders for constructing and developing 6,000 km of roads in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 11,334 crore under the HAM mode. “The Cabinet has approved 24 new posts for the Law College and 24 for the Pharma College at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, and the creation of the post of registrar at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Hyderabad,” he added.
According to him, approval was also given for the allocation of 494 acres of land in Abdullapur mandal to TGIIC for the development of an eco-town.
Minister Anasuya said the Cabinet approved the construction of the Potlapuram Lift Irrigation Project at a cost of Rs 143 crore to provide irrigation water to 7,500 acres in Mulugu district. It was also decided to allocate Rs 30 crore for laying a pipeline for the continuous release of water into Jampanna Vagu from Laknavaram Lake.