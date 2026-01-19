Trio held with counterfeit Rs 500 notes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gudimalkapur police apprehended three persons for allegedly exchanging counterfeit Indian currency at Avalon Apartments in Nanalnagar on Saturday evening.

The accused were identified as Babulal Jatkukna (23), Dharmveer (22) and Aweys Hersi Salad. Others involved in the case are absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot and found the three men arguing among themselves over the counterfeit notes. They were detained and taken to the Gudimalkapur police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that Jatkukna and Dharmveer had travelled from Rajasthan to Hyderabad to deliver counterfeit currency notes to Salad, who was acting as the receiver.

Based on their statements, a case was registered under Sections 178, 179, 180 and 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police seized eight-and-a-half packets containing 10 bundles of counterfeit notes with the face value of `500, four mobile phones and a car. Further investigation is underway to trace the source, network and distribution chain of the counterfeit currency.