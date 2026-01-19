TSUTF seeks regularisation of KGBV staff on contract basis

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) on Sunday submitted a representation to the state government, urging it to regularise the services of employees working on a contract basis in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) for nearly two decades, ensure job security, and support families of employees who died prematurely.

The issue came to the fore following a road accident on Saturday that claimed the lives of a KGBV special officer, Kalpana, and ZPHS headmistress Geetha Reddy. TSUTF members said KGBV staff, irrespective of years of service, receive no benefits apart from their monthly salary, which they said is not commensurate with their workload. They added that no compensation is provided in cases of illness or premature death.

TSUTF president Chava Ravi said the state government should take a humanitarian view and provide an ex-gratia of at least `10 lakh to the family of a KGBV employee who dies in service, offer compassionate appointment to one eligible family member, ensure job security and regularise their services.