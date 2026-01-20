BRS leader Harish urges govt to seek CBI probe into Naini coal block tenders

HYDERABAD: Alleging corruption in tenders invited by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the auction of Naini coal block in Angul district of Odisha, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Monday demanded that the state government seek a CBI probe into the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to permit a CBI inquiry if he truly believes in transparency. “If there is no secret understanding with the BJP and no hidden deal, then allow a CBI investigation. I am ready to provide every detail,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA said that the BRS would approach courts if necessary, and fight legally and politically against the “Congress coal scam” until the truth is presented before the people.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the tender process, he also demanded that Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy order a CBI probe into the “scam”.

He also claimed that “internal disputes erupted among Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet colleagues over share in tenders”. He warned that more shocking details will be revealed in the coming days.

Referring to the cancellation of tenders, Harish said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that Naini block tenders were cancelled due to the absence of site visit certificates. Harish, however, questioned the very existence of such a system. “There is no site visit certification system anywhere in Telangana earlier, nowhere in the country, not even in Coal India or Western Coalfields. This method was introduced only after the Revanth Reddy government came to power in 2024,” he said.