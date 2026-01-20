BRS leader Harish urges govt to seek CBI probe into Naini coal block tenders

HYDERABAD: Alleging corruption in tenders invited by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the auction of Naini coal block in Angul district of Odisha, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Monday demanded that the state government seek a CBI probe into the issue.
Speaking to reporters here, Harish challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to permit a CBI inquiry if he truly believes in transparency. “If there is no secret understanding with the BJP and no hidden deal, then allow a CBI investigation. I am ready to provide every detail,” he said.
The Siddipet MLA said that the BRS would approach courts if necessary, and fight legally and politically against the “Congress coal scam” until the truth is presented before the people.
Alleging large-scale irregularities in the tender process, he also demanded that Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy order a CBI probe into the “scam”.
He also claimed that “internal disputes erupted among Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet colleagues over share in tenders”. He warned that more shocking details will be revealed in the coming days.
Referring to the cancellation of tenders, Harish said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that Naini block tenders were cancelled due to the absence of site visit certificates. Harish, however, questioned the very existence of such a system. “There is no site visit certification system anywhere in Telangana earlier, nowhere in the country, not even in Coal India or Western Coalfields. This method was introduced only after the Revanth Reddy government came to power in 2024,” he said.
‘Revanth’s relative first beneficiary of new system’
The former minister alleged that the first beneficiary of this new system was the Chief Minister’s close relative, Srujan Reddy. “After receiving the site visit certificate, his company, Shodha Constructions, secured the first tender. After the introduction of this method, six Singareni tenders were awarded at plus seven per cent rate to favoured persons,” he said.
“In coal block tenders across the country, rates normally go at minus 10 to minus 22 per cent. Earlier, Singareni tenders used to be awarded at minus 7, minus 8, minus 10 and even minus 20 per cent. But after the Congress formed the government, all tenders are going at plus 7 to plus 10 per cent,” he alleged.
Harish questioned the cancellation of only the Naini block tenders, asking why the remaining tenders awarded under the same system were left untouched.
He explained that online tenders allow contractors from anywhere in the country to participate. But under the site visit system, bidders must first visit the site and obtain certification from Singareni. “This allows identification of bidders in advance. They are then threatened, pressured and pushed out. Later, tenders are awarded to loyal contractors at inflated rates, and commissions are collected,” he claimed.
‘SRP OC-II expansion tender process postponed thrice’
Harish also alleged that the SRP OC-II Expansion 2025 tender was postponed three times as deals could not be finalised, and attempts are still being made to hand it over to preferred parties.
“Earlier, Singareni used to procure diesel in bulk from IOC. Now, diesel supply has been handed over to contractors for the sake of commissions,” he added.
The BRS leader further alleged that the internal fights between Revanth, Vikramarka and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over commissions have turned Singareni chaotic. “In this process, IAS officers and journalists were being made scapegoats,” he added.