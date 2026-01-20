CM Revanth leads Telangana delegation to Davos for WEF meet

HYDERABAD: Cief Minister A Revanth left for Davos on Monday to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), leading a high-level delegation from Telangana. He departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, shortly after returning from Medaram.

The delegation includes IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, and the Chief Minister’s Special Secretary Ajith Reddy.

Beginning January 20, the chief minister will be in Davos for four days, during which he is scheduled to hold meetings with chief executives of multinational corporations, global investors and representatives from various sectors.

At the Telangana Pavilion, the chief minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of companies such as Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L’Oréal, Novartis, the Tata Group, DP World, Infosys and Cisco, besides participating in several roundtable discussions.

The discussions will focus on investment prospects in Telangana, industrial expansion and opportunities in sectors including information technology, artificial intelligence, life sciences and manufacturing.

Officials have been asked to present the Telangana Rising 2047 vision at the global forum, outlining the state’s policy framework and growth plans. The state government aims to use the WEF platform to engage potential investors and project Telangana as an investment destination.