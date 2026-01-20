Former sarpanch in Telangana locks school over govt failure to clear pending bills

NALGONDA: A former sarpanch of Sangem village in Valigonda mandal locked the gates of the ZPHS Primary and High School on Monday in protest against alleged failure of the government to clear the bills for works he took up under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme.

S Ram Reddy told TNIE that he had spent Rs 33 lakh — Rs 28 lakh for works at the ZP High School and Rs 5 lakh at the primary section — including construction of a compound wall, a dining hall, etc.

He said that he had borrowed money to execute the works. Expressing frustration over alleged unresponsiveness of officials, he arrived at the school and locked the gates of both the schools forcing students to wait outside the premises.

He unlocked the gates after the assurance of the MEO that efforts would be made to release the pending amount.