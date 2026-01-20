Govt doctors oppose uniform fee in Telangana private medical colleges

HYDERABAD: Government doctors have urged the authorities to prevent private medical colleges in the state from implementing a uniform fee structure, expressing fear that such a move could undermine the provisions of the convenor quota for UG and PG seats.

In a letter written to Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) said that the proposal for uniform or common fees across all categories of admissions was a calculated strategy aimed at eliminating affordable convenor quota seats and converting merit-based medical education into a privilege accessible only to affluent sections.

The Telangana Private Medical and Dental Colleges Management Association had filed a writ petition in the High Court on December 2, 2025, seeking directions to the health department to fix a uniform fee structure for all students admitted in the first year of PG medical, dental and diploma courses across categories, except NRI students. The private colleges had also sought directions to fix different fee structures for different colleges.

The high court passed an order directing the health department to consider afresh the fee structure proposals submitted by the private unaided medical and dental colleges.

The doctors underlined that convenor quota seats serve as a critical safeguard, enabling meritorious students from economically weaker families to pursue medical education.