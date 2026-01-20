Meet with Telangana Jagruthi chief Kavitha 'pure speculation', says Prashant Kishor

HYDERABAD: Political circles went into overdrive on Monday after reports emerged that Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has actively discussed launching a new political party in Telangana with ace political strategist Prashant Kishor.

However, Kishor told TNIE that the reports of his meetings with Kavitha were “pure speculation”.

Meanwhile, when asked about the buzz in political corridors, a confidant of Kavitha told TNIE that some form of coordination between the two has at least been explored. The chatter had gained traction against the backdrop of shifting political equations in Telangana and a visible churn within the Opposition space.

Kishor met Kavitha twice in two months: Source

The fact remains that Kavitha has been quite forthcoming about her plans to either launch a political party or recast her non-political platform, Telangana Jagruthi, into a full-fledged political outfit.

TNIE reached out to a source described as a close confidant of Kavitha to ascertain whether the speculation had any basis. According to the source, Kishor visited Hyderabad twice in the past two months and held meetings with Kavitha. Around Sankranti, the discussions reportedly stretched over nearly five days and focused on the possible structure, organisation and functioning of a proposed political party. The associate said the conversations ranged from an assessment of the current political climate to the viability of a new platform in the state.