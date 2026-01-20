Telangana CM Revanth dedicates new pylon at Medaram to devotees

MULUGU: With his grandson sitting in his lap, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy performed thulabharam, offering bangaram (jaggery) equal to their bodyweight to the Sammakka and Saralamma deities at Medaram in Mulugu district on Monday.

After the rituals, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed pylon of Medaram shrine and dedicated it to the devotees, in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Lauding the officials for completing development works at the jatara venue in a manner that reflects tribal culture and traditions, Revanth stated that the government was committed to organising the Medaram jatara on a grand scale matching that of Kumbh Mela.

The actual jatara is scheduled to take place from January 28 to 31.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has sanctioned Rs 250 crore for renovation and development works in Medaram — Rs 100 crore for building permanent granite structures for gaddelu (platforms) of tribal deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju and Rs 150 crore for providing enhanced facilities for pilgrims in the village.

Earlier, the newly constituted Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Trust Board members accorded traditional tribal welcome to the chief minister, after which the tribal priests offered a shawl and vermilion to him.

During his visit, Revanth also interacted with the devotees and sought their opinion about the improved facilities at the jatara venue.