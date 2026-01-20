Telangana HC extends interim protection to former CM KCR, others in KLIS case

The Telangana High Court on Monday extended interim protection to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi, IAS (Retd.), and senior IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal in a batch of writ petitions linked to the Kaleshwaram irrigation project inquiry. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, directed that no adverse action be taken against the petitioners on the basis of the report of the Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission and adjourned the matter to February 25, 2026.

The petitioners have challenged the Commission’s report dated July 31, 2025, which examined alleged irregularities, negligence and lapses in the planning, design and construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the project.

They have sought suspension of the report and restraint on the state from acting upon its findings. Senior counsels Aryama Sundaram, Dama Seshadri Naidu and J Ramachandra Rao argued that the Commission recorded adverse and prejudicial findings without issuing mandatory notices under Sections 8B and 8C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. It was also submitted that the findings were made public through a press conference and presentation on August 4, 2025, without granting the petitioners an opportunity to be heard.

The petitioners further contended that reports of commissions of inquiry are recommendatory and that courts have set aside similar reports in the past. Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy informed the court that counter-affidavits had been filed by the state and replies submitted by the petitioners. After hearing both sides, the court extended the interim protection and posted the matters for February 25, 2026.