Telangana HC summons three IAS officers in contempt of court case

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed three senior IAS officers — Irrigation & CAD department Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja, Finance department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sulthania and Chief Commissioner of Land Acquisition Lokesh Kumar — to appear before the Court on February 2, 2026 in a contempt of court case. The contempt proceedings arise from the alleged non-compliance with the court’s order dated April 29, 2025, directing the authorities to deposit 50 per cent of the decretal amount. The petitioners, three in number, contend that despite the clear directions, the order has not been implemented even after a lapse of eight months.

A counter affidavit was filed by the Finance department, stating that no file related to the proposal had been received from the administrative department concerned, namely the Irrigation & CAD department. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the subject lands were acquired in 2013 and that compensation had not been deposited despite a judgment and decree passed on June 15, 2023, by the Principal Senior Civil Judge, Wanaparthy.