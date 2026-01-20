Telangana prison department's products record Rs 25 lakh sales at Numaish exhibition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prisons Department registered a sales turnover of Rs 25.43 lakh in the first 18 days of the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish), Nampally. During this period, 4,450 purchase transactions were recorded from 19,990 visitors, reflecting growing public trust in prison-manufactured products.

Weaving and handloom products emerged as the top-selling category, contributing 40% of total sales.

Home care products accounted for 11%, durries 10%, carpentry products 8%, honey and agricultural products 7% each, steel items 5%, while other articles together made up 12% of sales. A notable highlight this year has been the introduction of prison-produced honey, which received an encouraging response and contributed 7% of the total turnover. Officials said the demand reflects a growing preference for natural and hygienic agri-based products made by prisoners.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra visited the exhibition on Sunday and reviewed the sales performance, product range and public response. She interacted with officers and staff managing the stall and appreciated the quality, affordability and social relevance of prison-made products, along with the innovative initiatives introduced this year.

Following the visit, Soumya Mishra held a meeting with the exhibition organisers, including Vice President R Sukesh Reddy, Secretary BN Rajesh, Joint Secretary T Chandrashekar, Treasurer N Sanjeev Kumar, and Club Convener D Sandhya, to discuss measures for improving coordination and visitor engagement.