Telangana registers record number of ACB cases from October to December

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a total of 78 cases from October to December in 2025, which is the highest in the last 14 years during the final quarter. Director General of ACB Charu Sinha conducted a comprehensive review of cases registered and investigated by the agency.

The review meeting was followed by a “Reward Mela,” during which officers and staff were felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the anti-corruption drive.

The “Reward Mela” honoured top performers whose efforts led to the detection and processing of a record number of corruption cases.

Addressing the gathering, Charu Sinha urged officers to maintain the highest standards of integrity, work with renewed commitment and reinforce public trust through transparent and fair investigations.